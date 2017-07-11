HANGU - Three personnel of Frontier Constabulary were martyred and four others injured as result of landmine blasts at Lakka Tegga area in Lower Kurram Agency on Monday.

Officials sources in political administration told APP that personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) were targeted through three landmine blasts at Lakka Tega area when they were bringing water.

As result of explosion, Ismail, Matiullah Bangash and Hukum Gul were martyred and four others including Gul Saadat, Zamin Ali Afridi, Sajid and Muhammad Din sustained wounds.

The injured personnel were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. The security forces reached on the spot and started search operation.

Our Bajaur reporter adds: The security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during a search operation in the agency.

On a tip-off, the lawmen launched the search operation in the mountains of Gat Agra area of Lowi Mamond.

Seven-kg explosives, 8 hand grenades, 144 rounds of submachine gun ( SMG), 8 remote control bombs , two IEDs, one Anti Personal Mine( APM), 38 meters safety fuse cable ,3 dry batteries, 5 DC conducers , one silencer of short machinegun( SMG), one pistol along with several rounds, and one RPG fuse.

The officials said that 5 Antennas used for walkie-talkie, one handy cam, one vide player, 2 pistol cover, one army cap, 20 meters copper wire, 6 books on explosives and a number of bomb making materials were also seized.



APP