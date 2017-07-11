Twitterati had a field day yesterday when Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted its final report in Supreme Court.

In few released pages circulating on social media, JIT alleged that Maryam Nawaz forged the documents by Calibri font which was not commercially available till January 30, 2007.

The documents were about record of 2006.

This forgery made JIT believed that documents were fabricated and called it a federal crime.

This led to a twitter frenzy.   

