Twitterati had a field day yesterday when Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted its final report in Supreme Court.

In few released pages circulating on social media, JIT alleged that Maryam Nawaz forged the documents by Calibri font which was not commercially available till January 30, 2007.

The documents were about record of 2006.

This forgery made JIT believed that documents were fabricated and called it a federal crime.

This led to a twitter frenzy.

Microsoft the best information source





Twitter Trend

Well, 'Calibri' is definitely high on the list of things I never thought I'd see trending in Pakistan... pic.twitter.com/EKAi2jQRKW — Asad Hashim (@AsadHashim) July 11, 2017





Qatari Vs Calibri

On one hand there is Qatri. On the other, Calibri — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) July 11, 2017





Victorious party is?

Finally Calibri won & 35 years of politics lost.#HistoryCreated pic.twitter.com/ZLuaafI3mI — Saad Khan (@realsaadkhan) July 10, 2017

Calibri vs 35 years experience of Politics ???? — Ali raza (@saahirali) July 11, 2017







The Hard Realisation

When you realize Calibri font you used to forge documents in 2006 was released in 2007. pic.twitter.com/wef94GJVrK — Svengali (@AltafBe) July 10, 2017

The True User





Calibri is my favourite font from now on#JIT — Asim Farooq (@Asim_farooq) July 11, 2017





Kolaveri Di to Calibri Di..

Overheard "Why this calibri calibri calibri di" — Rabia Anum (@RabiaAnumm) July 11, 2017





But there are people with defence

Calibri font issue is a faux. Here is article from Feb 18 2005 describing Calibri and launch. https://t.co/ojQDf1xsgw — Ahmad Waqass Goraya (@AWGoraya) July 10, 2017





Calibri has been in commercial use since august 2004 - what a biased n joke investigation.#JITreportREJECTED pic.twitter.com/99kZcM98AZ — Umair Raza Abbasi (@UmairRAbbasi) July 11, 2017





No my dear. I've been using it on MS Windows 2003 through Updates in 2005. Frm 2005-12, my official business documents are in Calibri font. — Tariq Vaid طارق وید (@Tariq_Vaid) July 11, 2017





Guess JIT missed it before accusing @MaryamNSharif for fake doc in basis if font. Calibri was introduced in 2004 pic.twitter.com/PrjfVPqXM3 — Beenish Saleem (@BeenishSaleem) July 10, 2017



