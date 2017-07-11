Armed assailants broke into UC chairman Inayatullah's house, located in Rama area of Gujar Khan and attacked the family.

According to reports, Union Council chairman was injured in the attack while his wife and niece were killed on the spot.

The unidentified attackers, escaped the scene after attacking the family.

Coinciding with medico legal formalities, the bodies and injured were transferred to the hospital.

The police conclude this attack to be the result of personal grievances against the family. However, a case has been filed against unknown attackers who had perpetrated this horrific attack and the police has proceeded with the investigation.