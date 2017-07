ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has facilitated the return of 4.1 million registered Afghan Refugees from Pakistan since 2002.

Pakistan has been hosting almost 1.6 million registered Afghan refugees – the largest refugee population globally, a report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

The UN agency report also revealed that approximately, 60,000 children are born to Afghan refugees every year in Pakistan.