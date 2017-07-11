PESHAWAR : Much hullabaloo surrounded the submission of Panamagate inquiry report regarding Sharif family’s offshore properties by the joint investigation team in the Supreme Court and political leaders virtually had a field day in what appeared to be a politically-charged day.

Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtonkhwa stood out as an exception with his rather belligerent statement hinting at his fears of PM getting acquittal in the Panama case tangle.

In his statement, Khattak said he would allow corruption in Khyber Pukhtonkhwa if PM Nawaz Sharif went scot-free in the wake of JIT probe report regarding offshore properties of the Sharif family. Without elaborating further he said: “it is clearly evident what decision is about to come.”

He insisted that PM Sharif neither had any evidence nor any record to defend his case. He hailed it as a big achievement of PTI chairman Imran Khan to bring PM to the court. “If PM Sharif had money trail, the case would not have dragged to this level,” he said. The Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe the money trail of ruling Sharif family’s offshore properties, submitted its fourth and final report to the Supreme Court today.

Three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, took up the Panama Papers implementation case and adjourned the hearing till next Monday to examine the lengthy inquiry report.

The six-member investigation team, led by Deputy Director General FIA Wajid Zia, was given sixty days to complete the task.