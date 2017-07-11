ISLAMABAD: At a press conference, Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid announced today that he would approach the Supreme Court (SC) next week to present his arguments against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Rashid stated that after the submission of the Joint Investigation Team’s report investigating the Sharif family’s wealth, the suspect has been caught illegal and it is proved that the money is his.

Rashid repeated his call for the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign, and go home.

Rashid claimed, “Prime Minister Agenda is to fight against Supreme Court and the army”.

Referring to the Supreme Court bench's 2:3 split-verdict on the Panama Papers case Rashid stated, “one more vote is needed to disqualify Nawaz Sharif, two judges have said he is not Sadiq or Amin, whereas three said that he should be given a chance and further investigation should be carried out”.

He further said, “if Nawaz Sharif doesn't bow before the SC's decision, all political parties including the PPP will unite against him. I will also meet Imran Khan tomorrow. If any party does not join us it means they are supporting Nawaz”.