A woman infuriated with her husband, stabbed and injured him today in Gujranwala.

According to police reports the victim, who resides in the Nat Kalan district, would often tease his wife with the prospect of marrying another woman.

The woman who was highly displeased with this prospect, served him an intoxicated drink and then stabbed the incoherent husband with a sharp edged weapon after which she escaped the scene. The husband is critically injured and has been transferred to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The police having filed a case against the wife have launched an investigation and are tracking her down.

