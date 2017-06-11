VEHARI-BZU Sub Campus Vehari Director Dr Nisar Hussain Shah said that 150 students of MSc have completed their degree courses successfully.

This is the first successful batch of the BZU Sub Campus Vehari. The result will be declared soon and degrees will be distributed in a convocation in August 2017. In a sitting, Dr Nissar said that in Departments of Economics, Mathematics and Psychology, about 150 students of first batch appeared in the final exam whose result will be declared soon and in August, a convocation will be held in the Sub Campus. He said the Sub Campus is now bearing its expenditures successfully and is flourishing now by its own capacity.