MIANWALI (INP): Over 200 suspects were taken into custody by police and intelligence agencies in a joint combing operation conducted in different areas the other night.

According to the Mianwali DPO, police accompanied by intelligence agencies conducted combing operation in different areas of the district.

The operation was carried out in Chakarwala, Paikhel, Harnoli, Saddr, Bangi Khel and Makarwal area. During the operation, the LEAs arrested some 200 suspects and searched 150 homes besides verifying particulars of 220 individuals through bio-metric device. The DPO said that FIR has been registered against four of the detained suspects while investigation from the others was going on.

Bailiff recovers two from police custody

TOBA TEK SINGH -A court bailiff raided Rajana police station on Saturday and recovered two unlawfully detained persons.

Later, the bailiff produced both Rashid and Sajjad, resident of Kamalia in the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Naeem Amer. The detainees informed the court that no case has been registered against them and they were kept in the police station without any charge. At which the court ordered their release.