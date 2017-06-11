QUETTA - Over 28,300 government employees were found with invalid credentials in Balochistan in an exercise spearheaded by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

“The credentials of 28,367 government employees could not be verified during the process of Nadra,” revealed the documents provided by the Finance Department.

The issue of ghost employees remained in limelight after Balochistan Public Accounts Committee Chairman Abdul Majeed Khan and former chief secretary Saifullah Chattha hinted at their existence in the province.

The Balochistan government inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Database and Registration Authority to verify the data of employees across the province.

In this exercise, 249,749 employees’ data was verified as valid whereas 28,367 were found ghost.

According to the data gathered after the verification exercise, 2,261 fake employees were found in the education department and 2,181 in the police department. Similarly, 1,568 fake employees were traced in the health department, 912 in the agriculture department, 744 in the levies department, 1,372 in civil works department and 1,276 in the higher education department.

It was also disclosed that 41 employees were found under-18, four with incomplete CNIC data, 271 had duplicate record and 1,620’s identity cards were found blocked.

An official said such employees had been directed to appear with credentials for verification, but they did not turn up.

“The credit of tracing one of the biggest scams goes to the current coalition government,” said Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

TWO TERRORISTS ARRESTED

IN PANJGUR

INP adds: Security forces arrested two terrorists of a banned organisation in Panjgur on Saturday.

According to FC sources, the terrorists were involved in an attack on FC convoy in addition to other terrorist activities. Arms and ammunition was also recovered from their custody.

Meanwhile, a cache of heavy arms and mortar shells were recovered from the hideout of a banned outfit during search operation in Kohlu on Saturday.

According to security sources, security forces conducted search operation in Kahan area of Kohlu district in Balochistan and recovered huge cache of arms including mortar shells from a hideout of a banned outfit. The recovered arms included 39 mortar shells, 12 mines, five ATM and 11 AMM fuses.

No arrest could be made as the terrorists escaped from the scene before the arrival of the security forces for the raid.