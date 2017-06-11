GUJRANWALA-An accused involved in various robbery and other heinous crimes succeeded to escape from the police custody while Khiali police have arrested all the three police officials and registered a case against them.

The three officials of Tatley Wali police station including ASI Riaz, constables Zulifqar and Arshad, took accused Owais alias Anju from the central jail. Near Khiali tower, the accused jumped down from the police vehicle and fled away.

Receiving the information, Kamran Mumtaz reached the spot and arrested all the three police officials and registered a case against them. It was told the Tatley Wali police have conducted a raid at the residence of accused and took his old mother to police station for pressurising the accused.

RELIEF CLAIMS: Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorish Saba said that Ramazan bazaars have been transformed into ‘ideal markets’ as considerable relief is being provided for the people. She said that very positive results are emerging from the Ramazan package extended by the government for supplying quality edibles to the citizens on controlled rates. She said a large number of people are visiting the Ramazan bazaars, which is a positive sign. Efforts are being made to provide more relief to the citizens throughout the month, she said.