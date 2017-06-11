SARGODHA- The University of Sargodha syndicate took note of wilful absence of various professors and lecturers from duty and decided to proceed against all of them under PEEDA Act 2006.

The staff members against whom the action shall be taken include Assistant Prof of Medicine Dr Nadeem Ahmad Raja, Senior Registrar Gynaecology Dr Saira Yasmeen, Medical Officer Dr Asad Ali, Assistant Professor of paediatrics Dr Nisar Ahmed and Dr Sidra Zahid Lecturer Physiology.

In addition, the syndicate has approved major penalty of removal from service upon Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf, Lecturer Pharmacy, who remained absent from duty without intimation besides recovery of scholarship/salary drawn by him. The syndicate, in its recent meeting also took note that some of the faculty members despite the fact that they were granted study leave or scholarship could not complete the degrees as per the agreements signed with the University. The syndicate decided to recover the money spent on them on account of PhD studies. The list includes Assistant Professor Computer Science Abid Rafique, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Mr Kamran and Assistant Professor of Agri Economics Mr Nadeem Anwar, Lecturer Business Administration Mr Shahid Mehmood and Lecturer Pharmacy Mr. Haifz Muhammad Yousaf.