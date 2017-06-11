Kabul - Three American soldiers were killed by an Afghan army commando who opened fire on them following an operation in eastern Afghanistan.

Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor in Nangarhar province, said earlier Saturday that two US soldiers had been killed and two others wounded in the attack. One of those wounded later died of injuries sustained in the attack.

Khogyani said the Afghan soldier was a commando and was killed after the attack. An Afghan source who declined to be named tells CBS News the gunman was the commander of an 11-soldier unit.

In a statement, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming the soldier was a Taliban infiltrator. The group named the attacker as Obaidullah from Kunar province, releasing a photo purporting to be him.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the shooter was a member of the militant group and had killed four Americans and wounded several more.

The incident occurred as US and Afghan forces returned from a joint operation, the Afghan source said. The area has been cordoned off by US troops. A US official says it is unclear if the deaths were due to friendly fire.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump's national security team briefed him on the situation. The White House said Army Reserve Major General Rick Waddell provided updates. Trump is at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at an event in Milwaukee, briefly addressed the attack. "When heroes fall, Americans grieve," Pence said. "Our hopes and prayers are with their families."

The Pentagon said in a statement it was “aware of an incident in eastern Afghanistan.” The soldiers’ identities weren’t immediately available nor were their military branch.

So-called "green-on-blue" attacks - when Afghan soldiers or police turn their guns on international troops - have been a major problem during NATO's long years fighting alongside Afghan forces.

Western officials say most such attacks stem from personal grudges and cultural misunderstandings rather than insurgent plots. The killings have bred fierce mistrust between local and foreign forces even as the rate of such incidents has dropped in recent years.

NATO troops have adopted special security measures in recent years to try to counter the threat.

Insider attacks have also plagued Afghan troops, depleting morale and causing mistrust within security ranks.

3 AFGHAN COPS KILLED IN US AIRSTRIKE

At least three Afghan policemen were killed and two wounded when an American military aircraft opened fire during an operation in southern Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.

The so-called "friendly fire" incident occurred overnight, during a raid in Afghanistan's restive Helmand province, the US military command in Kabul said in a statement.

The officers, members of the Afghan Border Police, were killed when a US aircraft "returned fire" during the operation, which included Afghan and American special forces, a military spokesman said.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of the ABP members affected by this unfortunate incident," the statement said.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor, put the toll at three policemen killed and two wounded.

Both Afghan and American officials said they were investigating the incident.

Taliban insurgents have made widespread gains in Helmand, seizing many of the province's districts and threatening the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah.

Hundreds of US Marines recently arrived in Helmand to take over an advising mission as part of the NATO-led coalition training and assisting Afghan forces.

American troops, including special forces, also carry out separate counterterrorism missions.

Airstrikes by American warplanes have greatly increased in recent months, as US President Donald Trump considers requests from military commanders for thousands more international troops.

Afghanistan has suffered a string of violent attacks in recent weeks after the Taliban launched their spring offensive, including attacks in the capital city of Kabul that killed and wounded hundreds.

On Friday night, identified gunmen opened fire at a mosque in the eastern province of Paktia, killing three civilians and wounding nine others, the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement.