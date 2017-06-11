MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Masood Khan has summoned AJK Legislative Assembly on June 15 when AJK budget for the financial year 2017 -18 will be presented.

AJK Minister for Finance Dr Najeeb Naqi will present the development and non-development budget for the new financial year of 2017-18 in the session.

According to the schedule, announced by the AJK legislative Assembly on Friday, there would be break from June 16 to 18. The budget session will resume from June 19 to 21 to debate on the reviewed budget for the current fiscal year besides the estimated (development and non-development) budget for new financial year (2017-18), it said.

It would be the first-ever budget of exceptional and historical nature of any AJK government being presented by the newly-elected PML-N government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir - since it involved exceptional increase of the development funds, doubled by the government of Pakistan for the speedy development and uplift of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. It will focus on ameliorating the life style of the common man in the liberated territory.