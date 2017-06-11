RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday visited troops along the Line of Control in Muzaffarabad Sector.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing by the local commander on the operational situation, Indian ceasefire violations and response by the Pak Army troops, an ISPR press release said.

While interacting with the troops, the chief of army staff appreciated their state of operational readiness, exemplary high morale and motivation for fulfillment of the assigned mission.

The troops unreservedly shared with the COAS their feelings about Indian atrocities and ceasefire violations targeting innocent civilians and pledged no Indian misadventure would go without a befitting response.

The COAS was also briefed on the ongoing communication infrastructure development by the FWO. He appreciated the work, saying the army would continue to play its role in nation-building projects.

The COAS said they were aware of defence and security challenges the country was facing and were capable of defeating all threats. He hailed Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC for their determination against Indian brutalities and reiterated Pakistan would continue its support for right to self-determination to Kashmiris in IOK.

Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza, the FWO DG and the Murree GOC accompanied the COAS during the visit.

70-YEAR-OLD MARTYRED IN INDIAN FIRING

Indian forces on Saturday resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), which resulted in martyrdom of an elderly man, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Indian troops resorted to firing in Chirikot sector along the LoC, in fresh violation of the ceasefire agreement, the ISPR said in a statement.

It resulted in martyrdom of 70-year-old Shabbir Khan in Polas village, Azad Kashmir, it read. This was the second ceasefire violation committed by Indian forces in less than a week.

However, Pakistani soldiers gave matching response to Indian aggression, completely silencing the enemy guns, the statement added.

