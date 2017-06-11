Tortured body of Union Council-130 chairman’s abducted son has been recovered on Sunday while police have detained late minor’s step-mother for alleged murder.

The four-year-old child who had ‘gone missing’ in Baghbanpura was allegedly tortured by his step-mother, Shabana, before she dumped his body in a water tank for three days.

The fourth day, the alleged murderer threw the body on the rooftop giving a lead to the investigators.

The body was shifted to a hospital for autopsy. Cantonment Superintendent of Police (SP) Nadeem Abbas said that the case would be investigated from all angles.

Shabana has reportedly confessed to the crime in preliminary investigations.