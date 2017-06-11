Rawalpindi - The woman complainant in the much hyped Top City case has reportedly fled to United Kingdom (UK) after she obtained a bail before arrest in a fraud case registered against her by Islamabad police, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

Zahida Javaid Aslam, a UK citizen of Pakistani origin, who had prompted Pakistan Rangers for raiding the house of Kunwar Moeez, the owner of Top City - a housing society located near New Islamabad International Airport, and arresting him along with 20 others including his father-in-law. She had tabled an application before Director General Rangers against Moeez accusing him of transferring her land in his name at gunpoint and having links with MQM London. Aslam travelled to UK via flight number EK-615 from Benazir Bhutto International Airport on June 3, sources added.

They said the lady, earlier, had been granted pre-arrest bail by an additional and sessions judge in Islamabad in a fraud case connected to the property of the then owner of the housing project. Iffat Malik Advocate contested her case for obtaining a pre-arrest bail, they said.

They said she was booked by Margalla police in 2008 on the complaint of Muhammad Azhar Saleem, brother-in-law of Iftikhar Ali Waqar, former owner of Top City who had reportedly committed suicide due to a clash with his sister, Aslam. In his application, Saleem told the police that Aslam fraudulently got transferred four expensive vehicles after death of his brother-in-law with the help of Malik Munir. He added that the wife of Waqar approached police for justice.

Iffat Malik Advocate, when contacted by The Nation, confirmed that a court granted bail to her client in cars transfer case. She, however, refused to comment on the whereabouts of Aslam. “Please ask some other questions related to the case other than the whereabouts of Aslam,” the lawyer replied in response to a query.

Rangers had raided a house in Islamabad on May 12 arresting Moeez along with his father-in-law and 19 servants with a following raid on housing society’s office.

Rangers claimed to have arrested proclaimed offenders who were involved in Karachi unrest and are being sheltered by Moeez. Later, a case had also been registered against Moeez on terrorism charges by CTD Rawalpindi on confession of Muhammad Essa. CTD claimed to have recovered weapons, explosives and hand grenades from his possession. An anti-terrorism court had sent Moeez and six other accused to Adiala Jail on a 14-day of judicial remand.

The lawyers of the accused moved a bail application with an anti-terrorism court after which judge issued notice to CTD for presenting a case on June 21.