BHAKKAR:-Two persons were critically injured in an armed clash over a dog theft issue here on

Saturday. Police said that members of two groups exchanged harsh words as one group accused the other of stealing their pet dog in village 75/ML of tehsil Mankera. The verbal clash turned violent after armed men of the two groups traded fire, which left two

persons critically injured. The injured were shifted to hospital and the police after

registration of a case against members of both the groups started raids for their arrest.