MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Under Save the Calf Project, the district administration distributed cheques worth Rs1,230,000 to 133 framers in a ceremony held at DC office.

The scheme was introduced by Punjab CM to overcome shortage of meat. It asked the farmers to take care of the calves and feed them properly. In case calves fall sick, contact should immediately be made with veterinary doctors for treatment, the deputy commissioner advised the farmers.

Earlier, Additional Director Mumtaz Beg said the main purpose behind the scheme is to increase meat and strengthen the small farmers. He said farmers are paid Rs4,000 each after every three months to bear expenditure of grass and other feeding items for calves. They are required to increase the weight of calf by 700 gram daily. Farmers who fail to increase required weight of their respective calf are not consequently paid. In another meeting with agriculture and irrigation department officers, the DC directed participants to extend all possible help to farmers in taking agricultural loans from banks. Procedural bottlenecks should not come in the way for grant of loans, he emphasised. Irrigation channels and distributaries should be maintained properly and water theft be controlled, he said.

Property dispute claims two lives

JHELUM (INP): Two persons were killed and two others injured in an armed clash between two groups over a property dispute here on Saturday.

Police said that armed men of two groups, locked in enmity over ownership of a piece of land, indulged in crossfire in Baghanwala area of Jhelum district. As a result, two persons were killed and two others sustained bullet wounds.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case against both the groups and started investigation.