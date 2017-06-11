The intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are going to be held today but as per media sources no female candidate has been given ticket for these polls, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

Both ‘Insaf Panel’ and ‘Ehtsaab Panel’ have not nominated any female leader for top party designation.

The party who has committed and experienced female politicians like Fozia Qasuri, Shamsa Ali, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mehnaz Rafi, Saloni Bukhari, Rabia Basri, Nazia Rabbani and many others are being ignored in the elections.

Although many of these are not members of National Assembly or Senate but they have served party in very hard times, have took part enthusiastically in sit-inns and public rallies of PTI over the years.

According to sources, the senior female leadership of PTI is not happy with this decision.

Even if few of them have been nominated, the female leaders would have been contented but all claims proved to be lies, said some PTI female leaders.

It is also been alleged this is done by proper planning of some senior leaders who don’t want females to come forward.

Meanwhile, 2.6 million registered voters of PTI will vote on June 11-12 and result will be announced on June 13 (Tuesday)