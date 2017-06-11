LAHORE - As many as 150,000 bags of wheat flour were distributed on behalf of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan among the poor and needy people of Rajanpur, DG Khan, Rahimyar Khan Goth Mazari, Washuk and Kharan districts. The practice has been going on in every Ramazan since 2003. Notables and locals of these districts have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the UAE president.