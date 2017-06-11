Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has rejected Indian media's propaganda about skipping of Chinese President’s meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Zakria clarified that PM Nawaz Sharif met with Chinese President twice at the sideline of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Earlier, Indian media propagated that Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a customary meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana after the murder of two Chinese teachers in Balochistan.

Zakaria dubbed Indian propaganda baseless and clarified that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping twice at the sideline of SCO summit. Matters of mutual interests, bilateral, regional and international affairs came under discussion in the meeting, said the sources.

While talking about Indian atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), he said Pakistan will continue its support to Kashmiris in their movement for self-determination.