HAFIZABAD-A girl of Wachoki Khurd was allegedly gang-raped by three youth of the same village here the other day. Father of the affected girl told the police that his daughter was alone at home when the suspects including Shahzaib, Billoo and Shahroze barged into his house and allegedly gang-raped his daughter. Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation. Police also got medico-legal report from hospital which proved the rape.

BIKE-LIFTER GANG BUSTED

The city police claimed to have busted four members of a bike-lifters gang including its ringleader. Police, on a tip-off, raided a hideout of the gang and arrested four of its members identified as Adnan alias Dani, Mubashar alias Mubashri and Umair. The police also recovered 12 motorcycles and illegal arms from them. The recovered motorcycles to their owners have been handed over to their owners, police said.