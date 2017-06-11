ISLAMABAD - In what seems to be a “fair fixed-match”, the ‘Insaf Panel’ led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is likely to emerge victorious as the party is holding intra-party elections-2017 from today (Sunday).

The exercise is going to a contest between the “well-known” and the “unseen” as the big guns are part of the “Insaf Panel’ while the ‘Ehtisab Panel’ is comprised of mostly those not very familiar even in the party rank and file.

The electorate will vote for the whole panel having 14 positions in total—a new modus operandi for intra-party polls introduced by the party recently through amendments to its constitution having the approval of the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Earlier in such polls, a separate contest was held for each position reflecting more transparency in the process.

The procedure set for the intra-party polls is likely to give Imran Khan and his close aides an opportunity to sweep the election as a panel.

With Imran leading the Insaf Panel, the case of candidates for other offices has also become easy as they are in a better position to argue their case in front of the electorate as compared to those who are seen as unfamiliar.

Sources in the PTI said that the panel system has been introduced to make sure the success of the panel led by the PTI chief as one vote for a panel would automatically go in favour of all 14 candidates. They say that the move has made the polls largely ceremonial, as is done in other parties, only to meet the requirement of the Political Parties Order, 2002 and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

One thing more interesting, these polls are only being held at three tiers—central, provincial and regional level, while ignoring the grass roots level of district, tehsil and union council. The PTI converted its five-tier election to three-tier through a recent amendment made in the constitution as holding the election at three tiers is a requirement of the Political Parties Order 2002.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry admitted that the intra-party polls were not being held on the pattern and to the level it should be held with the aim to bring democracy within political parties. But he claimed that the PTI’s intra-party polls were far better than that of other major political parties including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Our around 2.6 million workers are participating in the exercise contrary to the PPP and PM-L-N which even don’t allow their workers to participate in the process,” he said.

“We are holding the election on a limited level as the full-fledged intra-party polls could not be held in an election year but these would ultimately be held at the grass roots level after the general election,” he said.

According to details issued by the party’s election commission, Naik Muhammad Khan of ‘Ehtisab Panel’ is contesting against Imran-led ‘Insaf Panel’ for the slot of party chairman while Syed Aftab Shah is vying for the slot of Vice-Chairman against Shah Mahmood Qureshi of ‘Insaf Panel’.

Same is the case as the list goes down to the office of President Islamabad Region where Raja Khurram Nawaz of ‘Insaf Panel’ is contesting against Raja Qaisar Ghaffar of ‘Ehtisab Panel’.

The ‘Insaf Panel’ included Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a candidate for the slot of Vice-Chairman; Jehangir Khan Tareen for Secretary-General; Dr Arif Alvi for President Sindh; Yar Muhammad Rind for President Balochistan; M Ishaq Khan Khakwani for President South Punjab; Abdul Aleem Khan for President Central Punjab; Aamir Mehmood Kiyani for President North Punjab; Faizullah Kamoka for President West Punjab; Ali Amin Gundapur for President South Region Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP); Shah Farman for President Peshawar Region; Mehmood Khan for Malakand Region KP; Zar Gul Khan for President Hazara Region and Raja Khurram Nawaz for President Islamabad Region.

On the other hand, ‘Ehtisab Panel’ is consisted of Naik Muhammad Khan, Syed Aftab Shah, Senator (retd) Dr Shehzad Waseem, Raja Azhar Khan, Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Mansha Sindhu, Yusuf Khattak, Major (retd) Abdur Rehman Rana, Ziaullah Bangash, Syed Abdul Saboor Shah, Abdul Munim Khan, Abdul Haque Khan and Raja Qaisar Ghaffar.

According to the schedule, polling would be held between Sunday (June 11) and Monday (June 12) and the result would be declared on Tuesday (June 13).

“Around 2.6 million basic members of the PTI would cast their votes through a ballot paper (sent via SMS) on their cell phones,” PTI election commission secretary Farrukh Dal said while talking to The Nation. The SMS would ask voters to reply with ‘1’ to vote for Insaf Panel and ‘2’ for Ehtisab Panel, Dal said adding that the commission has the capacity to send 500 SMS per second and thus 2.6 million SMSs would be sent to voters in six hours.

In May, the ECP barred the PTI from contesting the next election on its election symbol 'bat' stating that the party had failed to hold intra-party polls even after a hiatus of four years as required under the Political Parties Order, 2002. Under the order, it is mandatory for all political parties to hold such polls at least in three tiers.

Senator Azam Khan Swati, the chief election commissioner of the PTI, said that he had ensured transparency in intra-party polls as there would be no fake voting. “Any voter would be able to cast his/her vote only through the cell number registered with the PTI,” he explained. “We are doing our best as we have less time, as earlier there were rifts within the party on the issue,” he said adding that the PTI also has to satisfy the ECP.

Imran, in the past, had been claiming that his party would hold genuine intra-party polls and not follow the course of other political parties. He had announced intra-party polls last year but they were postponed because of increasing rifts within the party.