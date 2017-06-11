The Joint Investigation Team probing Sharif family in Panama Leaks case has summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on June 15, reported Waqt News.

The summon was issued to the prime minister on Saturday after he returned from his international trip to Kazakhstan.

Sources close to the development said the prime minister has been asked to appear in the judicial academy at 11 in the morning.

A statement issued by the PM Office confirmed the development and said the prime minister will appear before the JIT.