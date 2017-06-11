MULTAN - A man was sentenced to death in Bahawalpur for sharing blasphemous content about Islam on social media, a government prosecutor said.

Judge Shabbir Ahmed announced the sentence for 30-year-old Taimoor Raza on Saturday in Bahawalpur, according to Shafiq Qureshi. Raza was arrested last year for allegedly posting derogatory content about Sunni religious leaders and the wives of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook.

Qureshi said Bahawalpur's counter-terrorism force arrested Raza in April last year following a complaint that he was showing onlookers objectionable material on his cell phone at a bus terminal. He added that Raza, who belongs to minority Shi’ite sect, had previously posted other blasphemous material on Facebook.

Pakistan last year arrested 15 people, 10 Muslims and five non-Muslims, on blasphemy charges, according to a report issued by the independent rights group Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

The country has never executed anyone convicted of blasphemy, but the mere accusation is enough to ignite mob violence or lynching in the deeply conservative country. Right groups say the harsh blasphemy laws are often used to settle personal scores.

Earlier this year, a student in Mardan was attacked and killed by a stick-wielding mob who accused him of blasphemy. There was no evidence of blasphemy, and his death generated widespread protests.

Property dispute claims two lives

Two persons were killed and two others injured in an armed clash between two groups over a property dispute in Jhelum on Saturday.

Police said that armed men of two groups, locked in enmity over ownership of a piece of land, indulged in crossfire in Baghanwala area of Jhelum district. As a result, two persons were killed and two others sustained bullet wounds.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case against both the groups and started investigation.