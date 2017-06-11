SIALKOT-The dead bodies of two more molested children were found from the local fields in village Saahowala, Sambrial tehsil here on Saturday.

Police said that some unknown criminals strangulated the minor boys after molesting them. Earlier, Hamza Arshad (6) and Zeeshan Haider (8) went missing from their houses two days.

The incident panicked the local people. Local police took dead bodies into custody and shifted them to Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. The molestation incidents against children are rising in Sialkot district here.

At least, six minor children including these two boys have been molested while two were killed after the crime in Sialkot district in separate incidents during the last five days.

A 10-year-old deaf child was molested by accused Shabir in Sialkot city’s congested New Hamza Ghaus locality here on Wednesday.

According to the FIR lodged at Naikapura police station under section 377 PPC by Tariq, the father of the victim, accused Shabir took Ahmed Raza to a nearby Dera where he sexually abused the child. The accused fled away, when some people gathered there after listening to the victim’s hue and cry. The victim was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. Police are investigating with no arrest so far.

It was the fourth minor child who was molested during the last two days here. The sexual violence incidents against children are rising in Sialkot district. Earlier, three minor boys were molested criminally in separate incidents in Daska tehsil here the other day.

In village Glotiyaan Khurd-Daska, local religious seminary’s teacher accused Qari Attiqur Rehman forcibly molested a minor student. The accused also tortured the victim with plastic pipes for raising his hue and cry. Daska Saddar police have registered a case with no arrest.

In village Uchiyaan Kharoliyaan-Motra, accused Chand molested Shabana Bibi’s minor son Saqib in village fields. In Daska City, Ghulam Rasul forcibly molested a child Ahmed Saleem (11) at his barber shop located at Daska Kalan.

EXPORTERS’ ROLE LAUDED: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Irshad said that the Sialkot exporters have written a golden history of self-help by completing mega project of establishing Sialkot international airport on self help basis.

He was addressing the management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) during his visit to the airport. The FBR chairman added that the exporters of Sialkot had set a precedent for others in the country successfully launching the mega project of Sialkot international airport.

SIAL Chairman Malik Ashraf added that the project is now opening the new vistas of economic development in the country and bring a boom in the industrial sector. He said that it would also help doubling the annual export from Sialkot from existing exports US $ 2 billion.

He said that the Sialkot international airport has also ensured the easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international business routs , foreign destinations and international trade markets besides, leaving very positive, health and pleasant impacts on regional economic growth.