SADIQABAD- With a vow to improve living standards of the masses, the government has gradually been fulfilling the promises it made with the public during the 2013 election campaign.

District Council (DC) chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari stated during a meeting with PML-N councillors and local notables here the other day. “Having firm belief in public service, the district council has undertaken various projects including roads and installation of sewerage and water supply pipelines in rural areas to provide villagers with basic necessities of life at their doorsteps,” he said. Mr Leghari said the councillors are also being provided funds so that they could launch development funds in their respective constituencies. He said his brother, MNA Sardar Arshad Leghari, has also got numerous development projects completed in his constituency NA-197 including uplift of healthcare, education and power and gas supply.