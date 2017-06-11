ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of bail of former petroleum minister and PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain.

The anti-graft body has filed the petition under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against Dr Asim and his daughter Nida Hussain.

On March 29, the Sindh High Court granted bail to Dr Asim on medical grounds in two multi-billion rupees corruption references filed against him by the NAB.

The NAB has filed a reference against Dr Asim and others in an accountability court for their alleged involvement in corruption of over Rs460 billion by misusing his authority for getting plots allotted fraudulently and encroaching upon state land for expansion of his Dr Ziauddin Hospital, money-laundering and receiving commission through the fertiliser cartel for the illegal curtailment of gas supply for exploitative price hike.

The NAB has raised the question whether Dr Asim was entitled to the concession of bail on the basis of a medical record he produced in the high court.

It contended that the bail granting orders of February 3 and March 22, by the Referee Judge of Sindh High Court are contrary to the fact and the law.