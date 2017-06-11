islamabad - Islamabad police on Saturday conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station and arrested nine suspects besides recovery of weapons and impounding one car and five bikes from them.

According to details, Secretariat police team under supervision of SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station including Muslim Colony, Qauid-e-Azam University and other areas adjacent to Diplomatic Enclave.

During this search operation participated by DSP (Secretariat Circle) Ashraf Shah, SHO Inspector Hakim Khan arrested nine and more than 85 houses were screened.

Police recovered arms and ammunition while one car and five bikes were also impounded.

Around 285 were also search and their identification documents were also checked.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.