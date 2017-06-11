FAISALABAD - State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Saturday said that no minus-Nawaz formula was acceptable.

“Listen to me clearly, we will not let any minus-Nawaz formula work in Pakistan,” Abid Sher Ali told reporters. “The minus-Nawaz formula is not acceptable earlier nor will it be acceptable in the future.”

According to the state minister, though offered, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not take legal cover. “Hassan and Hussain Nawaz appeared before the JIT, despite having reservations,” he said. He claimed that the JIT picture of Hussain Nawaz had been leaked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The minister also alleged that PTI Chairperson Imran Khan had hatched a conspiracy to put pressure on state institutions, adding that neither Imran nor his elders could force a resignation from Nawaz.

The state minister said that Imran and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari were two sides of the same coin. Referring to a statement by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Abid Sher Ali said, “Shehbaz Sharif’s statement called for accountability, over which Asif Ali Zardari started crying. Some linemen cry daily in the assembly. These people who have committed crimes call for accountability. And Imran Khan is now standing alongside those who benefitted from the National Reconciliation Ordinance and the National Accountability Bureau.”

PVTC LAUDS CFS: The Corporate Farming Society (CFS) has donated six Kanal land in Chak 591 GB Gangapur, Faisalabad for the establishment of Vocational Training Institute (VTI), which is expected to become functional from July this year.

In this connection, a special function was held in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) in which President District Management Board of the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) Engineer Ahmed Hassan and President of CFS Rana Nasir Manzoor inked an MOU on behalf of their respective organisations. Speaking on the occasion, Engr Ahmed Hassan appreciated the cooperation of CFS, and said that although government is making serious efforts to arrest the issue of unemployment but the direct involvement of NGO’s in this task will yield positive and immediate results. He said that most of the VTI’s have been established in urban areas whereas we should also take care of the swarming rural youth who are living in remote and far-flung areas.

Appreciating the initiative of CFS, he said that he has directed his staff to take necessary measures to make the institute functional in the month of July. He said that initially courses of computer applications and dress making will be started, however, in later phase more courses could also be introduced.

Nasir said that the society will not only provide land but would also construct two classrooms, washrooms, offices and boundary wall to make it fully functional without any delay. He also thanked Engineer Ahmed Hassan who announced to provide 25 sewing machines for Gangapur VTI.

PVTC Area Manager Rafique Malik said that there are 360 institutes in the province which are providing free technical training to deserving students in almost 100 different trades.