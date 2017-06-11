ISLAMABAD - Following the Supreme Court orders, the federal government has issued the notification of Central Selection Board (CSB) meeting to review the promotion cases of grade-19 and 20 officers of different services groups.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification “a meeting of the CSB to consider promotion cases of officers from BS-19 to BS-20 and BS-20 to BS-21 of all groups/services and ex-cadres posts will be held on 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd June, 2017 in committee room of the Establishment Division under the chairmanship of Naveed Akram Cheema, chairman Federal Public Service Commission/CSB”.

The upcoming CSB would only review promotion cases of those officers who were recommended by the CSB 2015 for promotions in next grade but government ignored the CSB 2015 recommendations and did not promote hundreds of officers.

Dozens of ignored officers challenged the CSB 2015 in the Supreme Court and the apex court asked the federal government to conduct the new CSB and reconsider the promotion cases of those officers who had failed to get promotion in next grades in the light of the SC directions.

The SC also asked the federal government to introduce new formula of promotions in next CSB instead of previous criteria.

On the other hand, the Establishment Division has started the preparations for the CSB meeting and it has also sent the officers lists to different departments for getting their security clearance.

The federal government had also overlooked the recommendations of CSB 2017 and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sent back the cases of more than 390 officers to the CSB and even the CSB 2017 recommended their promotions in next grades.

Several officers have also challenged the CSB 2017 in court too.

Talking to the Nation, a senior officer of the Establishment Division said that the government should address the issues of bureaucracy.

He said that incumbent government has failed to streamline the promotions of civil servants and it only promoted its blue-eyed officers.

He said that the officers had challenged all the CSB meetings which were arranged by this government.

The senior officer said that the questions had been raised on the credibility of the last CSB meeting, which was held under the chair of CSB Chairman Naveed Akram Cheema in December, 2016.