Pakistan and China will embark upon Cultural Caravan on CPEC route to strengthen region's economic, cultural connectivity, showcase soft image and trade potential of the region.

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Chinese Minister for Culture would formally launch the Cultural Caravan from Urumqi (China) in August this year.

The 60-member troupe comprising Pakistani and Chinese artists, musicians, dancers, photographers, anthropologists, writers and filmmakers riding on 15-fully equipped vehicles would reach Gwadar in 30 days from Urumqi.

Caravan would pass through Athushi, Thumshuk, Shulay, Shefu, Akto and Tashgul in China, and Gilgit to Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Sukkur, Karachi and Gwadar in Pakistan.