Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman and famous religious scholar Tahir-ul-Qadri has slammed the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and called it a ‘elections cell’ for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Through this JIT, ruling party’s manifesto for 2018 election is being prepared,” Qadri claimed.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif will use this JIT as a slogan in next elections.

“This is the true purpose of this JIT,” maintained Qadri.

While talking to media, Qadri stated that he will be surprised, if someone is hoping something positive from this JIT.

On April 20th, Supreme Court of Pakistan issued orders to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the Panama Papers evidence, and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain to appear before it.

The five-judge bench, featuring Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, considered the evidence presented by opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Watan Party and the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

In the 540-page verdict, the five-member bench, that was divided 3-2 over the decision, said that the NAB Chairman had failed to cooperate with the investigation, and the FIA has failed to curb white collar crimes, necessitating the formulation of the JIT.

The Supreme Court has asked the JIT to investigate the money trail issued by the Prime Minister. The team would include officials from the NAB, FIA, ISI, MI and the State Bank of Pakistan.