KASUR-Notables from all walks of life regretted the police failure to arrest the dacoits who fired indiscriminate shots on the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president during a robbery despite the lapse of more than two months.

Union of Journalists (UoJ) chairman Ajmal Shad said the police failure to arrest culprits of the robbery with KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr has raised concerns not only among the journalist community but also among the public. He said it has put a question mark on the police performance.

District Council chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat said the police indifference and failure to arrest dacoits disappointed the journalist community of the district.

PPP leader Ashfaq Mehr termed attack on the KPC president an attack on journalist community and urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the police failure.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Sardar Sarwar Dogar stressed the need for considering the mediamen’s concerns and urged the government to take effective steps in this regard.

18 outlaws lassoed in crackdown

Police claimed to have held 18 outlaws including four drug-peddlers and two proclaimed offenders during crackdown here the other day.

According to police, a team of Ganda Singhwala police arrested a peddler, Iqbal alias Dilli Maseeh, with 1.6 kg of hashish. According to SHO Hussain Dogar, the accused used to supply drugs in Khuddian and Noorpur areas.

Similarly, City police arrested two drug-peddlers with 2.5 kg of hashish while Pattoki Saddr police arrested a drug-peddler with 420g of charas. Kasur Saddr police raided two gambling dens, arrested 10 gamblers and recovered the betting money. Four outlaws including two proclaimed offenders were arrested with two Kalashnikovs and a pistol during snap checking. Police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.