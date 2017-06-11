LAHORE - Owing to bad weather in Islamabad, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif landed in the city on his return from Astana, Kazakhstan, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). During his stay in Astana, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met world leaders in addition to twice attending the Astana Expo 2017. Pakistan was given full membership of the SCO during visit of the prime minister.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-Jun-2017 here.
Prime minister lands in Lahore
