To promote religious harmony, a private organisation arranged a combined iftari for Shia and Sunni Muslims at Badshahi Masjid in Lahore on 14th of Ramzan.

The attendees then offered Maghrib prayer together.

According to the organisation, Idea, it was their third consecutive year and every year people come in large numbers.

While talking to the organizers, the attendees of this Iftar commended this step and urged others to do the same.

“It is a great step and it should be practiced across Pakistan,” one attendee said.

One other individual called the step as need of time in context of current religious situation in Pakistan.

“Steps like these show the other world that Pakistanis are not intolerant and have no problem with other sects,” the individual stated.