MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi declared on Saturday that the issue of Jamshed Dasti’s arrest would be raised in the meeting of joint opposition on Monday as the Central Jail authorities did not let him meet with Dasti.

Talking to the journalists here, he said that he had gone to Central Jail to meet Dasti and get production order signed but the jail authorities barred him from meeting Dasti. He pointed out that a member of parliament could not be arrested without speaker’s permission and Dasti’s arrest was against the law. He said that he had come to the jail for getting production orders signed after consultation with opposition leader Khurshid Shah, Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid. He said that meeting Dasti is his constitutional and legal right and he had come through the constitutional way but the government created hurdles in his way. He said that he would submit the application with the Speaker if he gets it signed by Dasti, asking the speaker to bring him for the budget session.

Earlier, Shah Mehmood reached Central Jail along with MNA Malik Aamir Dogar and PTI workers but the jail authorities did not let him meet Dasti. The PTI workers staged a demonstration outside the jail and shouted slogans against the government. Shah Mehmood exchanged hot words with the jail police on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities also subjected veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi to the same treatment and prohibited him from meeting Jamshed Dasti. Hashmi lodged strong protest against what he described as unlawful act of the jail authorities and sat on a chair along jail wall as protest. Talking to the journalists, Hashmi said that the speaker should not act as a former speaker Ameer Hussain and issue production order for Dasti. He maintained that Dasti was subjected to vindictive action as an elected representative was jailed. He warned that Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif could face the same time too. He said that it was his right to meet Dasti and he had come to the jail to fight for the protection of Dasti’s personal rights. “I have come here to protect the system. Dasti has not come here for any crime. He was just raising the voice of the poor,” he said.

Hashmi was of the opinion that the parliament was a supreme institution and the rulers should not set such traditions which may harm them in future. He pointed out that even if a member of parliament committed murder, he could not be arrested during an assembly session. He said that the visitors were allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif when they were in jail. “Despite my differences with Dasti, I condemn his arrest.”