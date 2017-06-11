MULTAN-The activists of different Saraiki parties staged a protest against the arrest of MNA Jamshed Dasti here at Chowk Nawan Shehr on Saturday.

Dozens of protesters led by Saraiki Sooba Movement leader Malik Allah Nawaz Wains gathered at the chowk and staged a sit-in. They carried out non-stop sloganeering against the government and demanded Dasti’s immediate release.

Later on, addressing a joint news conference here at Multan Press Club, Malik Allah Nawaz Wains, Zahoor Dhareja, President Saraikistan Qaumi Council, Sajid Bhatti Shujabadi, leader of Awam Raaj Party, Jam Liaqat Ali and others said that the arrest of Jamshed Dasti was state terrorism and Saraikis would continue protest till his release. They added that arresting a member of parliament without permission from the speaker was against the law. They declared that the Saraikis would guard their canals and locate the thieves involved in theft of their water. They further announced to unveil those who had illegal allotments in Saraiki region and the persons responsible for the drowning of Muzaffargarh in 2010 flood. They pointed out that the court had declared Punjab Government and its officials responsible for the destruction in Muzaffargarh, who were bound to pay compensation to the residents.

They claimed that the water on entire Saraiki region was stopped by the rulers of Punjab, turning this area into Karbala. They claimed that the upper Punjab area stole the water share of South Punjab while the remaining share of South Punjab was being given to Sindh. “Then they raise slogans that the big brother (Punjab) is sacrificing for smaller provinces. It’s not true. They are depriving Saraikis of their due share of water,” they claimed. They said that the rulers sold out the rivers of Saraiki region as a result of which another Choolistan took birth in South Punjab while the residents of this region died of thirst.

They said that the persons involved in mega corruption like Panama Scandal and the killers of 14 persons in Model Town were out of jail but Jamshed Dasti was arrested. They demanded the parliamentarians from South Punjab to boycott assembly session until Dasti was released. They said that Dasti raised voice of poor farmers of Saraiki region on water issue and set an example for big landlords of South Punjab sitting in assemblies.