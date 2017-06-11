PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday alleged that a single phone call from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif delayed the process of reforms in Federally-Administered Tribal Areas.

Sherpao while talking to journalist announced that the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) would soon call in an all parties’ conference (APC) on reforms in the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). “It will certainly affect the image of the prime minister and his party among people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Fata, as the process was halted to please opponents of Fata-KP merger”. The federal government, he said, had backed off from implementation of Fata reforms. Therefore, the QWP would not only hold protest demonstrations but also plans to call an APC soon over delay in reforms process so that to work out a strategy for merger of the tribal areas with KP, Sherpao said.

He said that the federal government and those opposing the reforms and Fata-KP merger are doing disservice to the nation. “By denying rights to the tribal people, actually such elements are playing with fire”, Sherpao said, adding that Fata reforms was part of National Action Plan (NAP) and its postponement was not acceptable.

About recent developments in Middle East, Sherpao expressed grave concern over increasing tension between Saudi Arabia and Qatar and said that Pakistan should remain neutral in the prevailing situation, adding that Pakistan’s foreign policy was in a reactive mode while it should play a proactive role.

He, however, said that Pakistan should revisit its foreign policy in the light of the emerging situation. He said that Pakistan should iron out all differences with the neighbours, adding that all outstanding disputes could be resolved through meaningful dialogue.

He condemned terrorist attack on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, calling upon the government to take steps for unity of the Ummah in view of the ongoing Gulf crisis. He showed solidarity with the people and parliament of Iran and reiterated the resolve to combat the menace of terrorism in the region.

Talking about Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s report regarding lynching of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, the QWP chairman said that the report had not only brought all the spectrum of the gory incident to the fore but had also exposed the causes of the incident. He called for implementation of the report in letter and spirit so that to bring all responsible elements to justice.

He said that the JIT report had exposed both the district administration as well as the university administration. He said that both the administrations were dysfunctional and failed to come up to the expectation of the public. He demanded that those appointed at the university on political basis should be removed.

Sherpao while expressing concerns over excessive power outages in the KP said that despite the largest producer of Hydro-electric power generation, carrying out load shedding in the province was deplorable. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had promised in 2013 soon after assuming power to end power outages, but he failed to deliver on his promises. Levelling allegations of power theft against Pakhtuns, he said, was inappropriate, saying that all feeders were overloaded and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) was making excuses of line losses.

Sherpao asked the federal government to develop cordial ties with neighbouring states because tension with bordering countries could not be in favour of anyone. He stressed the need for developing people to people contacts, which he said were essential to minimise the tension between Pakistan and neighbouring countries.