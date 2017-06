Some unidentified men have gunned down two policemen while a passer-by was injured as a result of firing at a checkpoint on Sairab Road in Quetta today.

According to the reports, one policeman had died on the spot while the second succumbed to the bullet wounds at the hospital.

Rescue sources told media that they had taken the body of the killed policeman and injured people to Civil Hospital Quetta. Doctors at the facility had stated the condition of two personnel to be critical.