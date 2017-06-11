CHINIOT-A woman poisoned her elderly husband to death allegedly for being impotent and torturing her. According to police, Muhammad Anwar, 66, son of Latif Rajput, resident of Chenab Nagar Town contracted marriage with Maleeha Basharat, 22, some two years ago.

According to FIR lodged by Anwar’s relative Abdul Haee, both often quarrel with each other and resultantly Maleeha poisoned him to death.

The Chenab Nagar police have registered a case and arrested the accused lady. During preliminary investigation, Maleeha confessed to her crime, stating that Anwar was impotent and used to torture on suspicion, which had made her life living hell. She mixed poison in milk the other night and gave it to her husband who died soon after taking the milk. She also denied having any assistance of her paramour in the killing as alleged in the FIR.