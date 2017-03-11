MARDAN:- Security forces and police in a joint search operation on Friday seized arms and made arrests during a search operation in the limits of Par Hoti police station, a police officer informed. District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Mian Saeed Ahmed told that 10 suspects were arrested. “450 houses were checked in the search operation,” he added. The DPO added that cases were registered against owners of 10 unregistered houses. He further said that data of more than 250 people was checked during the operation.–Staff Reporter

One Kalashnikov rifle, 9 pistols, three rifles and 162 cartridges of different bores were seized during the raid, he added.