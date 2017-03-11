FAISALABAD-Cheques worth Rs8.934 million out of Zakat funds have been given to 29 colleges and higher secondary schools for providing scholarships to the deserving students. In this connection, a ceremony was held at DC office for distribution of the cheques to the heads of educational institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani gave away the cheques to the heads of the educational institutions.

District Zakat Committee Chairman Nazir Hussain Bajwa, member Farrukh Mukhtar and others were also present. Addressing the ceremony, the deputy commissioner said that the Punjab govt was following various welfare policies for the social protection of the poor and needy people. He said that it was our moral duty to help the deserving people for eliminating their deprivation. He added, “We should take part in the welfare of the downtrodden for bringing them into the mainstream of the national development.

He maintained that the transparent distribution of Zakat funds was not only an official duty but also it was a great worship for seeking the blessing of Allah Almighty. He urged the heads of the educational institutions to provide educational scholarships to the deserving students without delay.

He appreciated the performance of the District Zakat Committee for “fair and transparent” distribution of Zakat funds in different heads. District Zakat Committee Chairman Nazir Hussain Bajwa thanked the DC for sparing time to distribute the educational scholarships cheques.

He said that Zakat funds were being distributed for the help of deserving widows, imparting technical education to the youngsters, provision of medicines to the patients.