AHMEDPUR EAST-Traders’ leaders called on Ameer of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi at his residence and discussed various issues of business community here on Friday.

Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi was also present. Market Committee Chairman and Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran President M Younus discussed local issues with Nawab Abbasi and paid tributes to him for his services which he had rendered for the betterment of the downtrodden.

GRAVEYARD VISITED: Ameer of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi visited historical royal graveyard in Fort Derawar.

They offered Fateha on the graves of Nawab General Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi and Nawab Ahaj Brigadier Muhammad Abbas Khan Abbasi and other Abbasi family members. They also laid floral wreaths at their graves.

A large number of Cholistanis gathered outside the graveyard who pelted flower petals on them and chanted slogans in favour of Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi.