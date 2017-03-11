BAHAWALPUR-The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) said that poverty and corruption are twin sisters and strongly correlated, and urged the public cooperated for the elimination of the menace.

To eliminate the corruption, the ACE and the public should actively play a key role. If the people sitting in palaces do not stop corruption they will be brought to justice,” said ACE Punjab Director General Muzaffar Ali Ranjha.

He said that, for the corruption-free society, practical steps to restructure Anti-Corruption Department on modern terms and to meet modern standards have been taken under the CM Punjab’s Anti Corruption vision.

Muzaffar Ranjha expressed these thoughts while talking to the media representatives at Circuit House Bahawalpur where he addressed the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s staff.

The DG said that CM Punjab has given a proper, thorough and effective vision against Corruption while earlier the ACE did not even have a vision. He added that CM Punjab’s anti-corruption vision’s main point is to promote justice on merit basis.

He said that to realise the vision of CM Punjab, thorough operation framework is being adopted according to which the citizens’ trust in the institution will restore.

He further said that in the last 6 months, the ACE had completed thousands of cases. He added that during the last 6 months, ACE has recovered more than 5,000 kanals of land and returned to the government. He said only one bureaucrat wants to return Rs415 billion but the case will be run against him according to the rules and regulations.

The DG said that the High Court has praised the ACE’s modern restructuring and functioning regarding crime database. He added that a separate intelligence wing has been established to review the performance of Anti Corruption Establishment officials.

He said that action against the fake complainants will be taken Under Section 182 so that the government officials could not be tried without reason. He added that this year, special steps have been taken to ensure Rs190 million financial activity transparent and this year, the war will be fought against Health Department and rights of thousands of farmers will be protected.