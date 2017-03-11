MIRPUR (AJK)-The Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has announced that an AJK team would also be included in the Pakistan Super League to be held next year to promote cricket in the state.

AJK Minister for Sports M Saeed was speaking as chief guest at the prizes distribution ceremony on the annual sports in the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology.

The sports minister said that the enemies of peace suffered defeat and Pakistan won with the successful holding of the final of PSL at Lahore. Saeed continued that the newly-elected PML-N govt of AJK was determined to provide latest means for participating in the sports to produce healthy generation for the future. Games are also imperative for making healthy society. The healthy games, he said, raise the sportsmanship in the youth.

He called for the promotion of education to enter the ranks of the developed nations. “The quality education matching to the latest global needs is the only way to successfully meet the challenges of 21st century,” he added.

He underlined that AJK already has world class cricket stadium of international standard at Mirpur for hosting the local, regional, national and international matches. He disclosed that similar cricket stadiums would also be constructed in other parts of AJK under an integrated proposed plan primarily aimed at to encourage outdoor and indoor games.

MUST Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman also addressed the ceremony largely attended by the students, faculty members and parents. The MUST VC said that games raise the spirit of tolerance and competition besides a good health. He said that MUST was taking all necessary steps for the delivery of quality education in over two dozen disciplines of engineering, science and technology, general sciences and also encouraging sports to produce quality future architects of the nation.

Dr Rehman underlined that the highest ‘W’ ranking clinched by MUST was the ample proof of the fast-paced progress of the varsity in providing quality higher education of various fields. He underlined the priorities for the uplift of the varsity under the broad-based development programme with the assistance of the Higher Education Commission and the AJK government for turning it the world-class varsity - the top priority of the management, he added.