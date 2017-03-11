ISLAMABAD - Pakistan under visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is on the cusp of change which is striving to improve quality of life of its citizens and becoming an important member of international community.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage gave these remarks on the eve of a dinner hosted in honour of diplomats from various missions in Pakistan, said a Press release issued here on Friday.

She said, "in addition to driving economy toward prosperity, we took several initiatives to improve the health and education sector and empowered women, aligned with our commitment as articulated in the sustainable Development Goals".

Marriyum said that the Ministry of Information is working on diverse initiatives including revival of the film industry and a comprehensive plan to improve the image of Pakistan as a moderate, peaceful, progressive and tolerant society which is a proponent of peace with her neighbours and the world at large.

The Ministry is also taking practical steps to project its rich culture by reaching out to its artists, craftsmen and traditional heritage, she added.

Minister of State also told the audience that the purpose of gathering here is to exchange ideas on matters of common and mutual interest.

Amongst many honorable dignitaries Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs, Tariq Fatmi, SAPM and DG ISPR were also present at the occasion.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary Information and Rao Tehsin Ali, PIO along with senior officials of MOIB&NH were also present on the occasion.