QUETTA - Awami National Party (ANP) Balochistan president Asghar Khan Achakzai condemned the crackdown against Pakhtuns in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

He was addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club on Friday. He said he had never witnessed such tension at Torkham and Chaman crossing points since 1947.

Achakzai lauded all segment of the society for holding successful shutter down strike in Quetta against crackdown on Pakhtuns in Punjab and Sindh.

“The Awami National Party always condemned terrorism and extremism in any form and will continue denouncing it at every platform as we are victim of terrorism,” asserted the party provincial chief.

The wave of terror that trembled Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and other parts of the country in last 15 days was portrayed Pakhtuns as terrorists, which was highly condemnable, Achakzai held.

“We want to know where the hideouts of terrorists are and where their masterminds are,” questioned the ANP Balochistan chief.

He claimed sealing the Torkham and Chaman borders meant nothing but depriving 80 per cent Pakhtuns of trade. More than 80,000 CNICs of Pakhtuns has been blocked in the country and police are harassing them at every check-post, he held.

COURT EXTENDS LANGOV, RAISANI JUDICIAL REMAND

The Accountability Court on Friday extended the judicial remand of ex-Adviser Finance Khalid Langov, former Secretary Finance Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani and contractor Sohail Majeed for 7 days in the Local Government funds embezzlement scandal.

As the court proceeding resumed on Friday, all accused alongwith their counsel and Special Prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rashid Zaib and other appeared before the Accountability Court Quetta-I Judge Abdul Majeed Nasar in the mega Local Government funds embezzlement scam.

The Accountability Court extended the judicial remand of detained ex-Adviser Finance Khalid Langox, ex-Secretary Finance Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani and contractor Sohail Majeed for seven days.

While two accused on bail of the scam were cirulated reference copies.

The court asked the NAB Prosecutor and others concerned authorities to have complied with the directives of the court earlier issued for remaining the recovered amount as mentioned in the plea bargain application of ex-Secretary Mushtaq Raisani on provincial government name.

The NAB Prosecutor informed the recovered amount was handed over to Balochistan government, although, the Investigation Officer Shoaib Sheikh had gone to Karachi to finalise the affairs of handing over the bungalows to government.

He told the Investigation Officer will present the report in court on March 14.

While the NAB also informed the court that details concerning to another fugitive accused nominated in the reference will be presented to court.

Later on the hearing of Local Government funds embezzlement case was adjourned till March 17th.

2 terrorists held in Turbat

The Balochistan Frontier Corps and other law enforcement agencies nabbed two operatives of banned outfit in Turbat on Friday.

According to details, the security forces conducted a raid in Turbat and apprehended two terrorists of a banned organisation.