RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday appreciated the efforts by Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams and the management for bringing cricket back to Pakistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief made these remarks while talking to Peshawar Zalmi team at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The COAS congratulated team and the management on their performance and success.

He underlined that, “Pakistan is a peace loving country.” He made a special mention and conveyed thanks for foreign players and guests who came to Pakistan.

He said that Cricket is most favourite game in Pakistan and a binding force for the nation. He advised players to continue excelling and bringing good name to Pakistan.

The visiting players and management thanked COAS for the support. They were pleasantly surprised to know COAS' attachment with cricket, his cricketing expertise and knowledge about cricket records.

They also thanked him for his tips and advise. The players assured COAS that they are soldiers of Pakistan and stand with Pak Army in promoting peace and national harmony.

The team acknowledged great sacrifices by Pakistan Army for bringing peace and stability in the country.